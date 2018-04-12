Roche (VTX:ROG) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase

Roche (VTX:ROG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 236 target price on Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 264 target price on Roche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 279 target price on Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 325 target price on Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 295 price objective on Roche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 253.30.

Shares of VTX ROG opened at CHF 219.60 on Tuesday. Roche has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

About Roche

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

