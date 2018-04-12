Rock (RKT) Price Hits $0.12

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Rock token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Quoine and Qryptos. During the last week, Rock has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Rock has a total market cap of $33.55 million and $31,545.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002950 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00816651 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012939 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00040116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00161772 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00058159 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Rock

Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,634,207 tokens. Rock’s official website is gbx.gi. The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx.

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Quoine and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rock must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

