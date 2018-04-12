IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.

Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,777 shares during the period. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IBM were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 71.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of IBM by 23.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in IBM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in IBM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in IBM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,637,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,569,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $2,010,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.07. 5,639,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,899. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $139.13 and a fifty-two week high of $171.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $143,140.27, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of IBM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

