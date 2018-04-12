Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Backed by improving global macroeconomic conditions and strong order performance, Rockwell Automation anticipates reported sales growth of 5-8% for fiscal 2018. The company's EPS guidance is at $7.60-$7.90. The mid-point of the earnings guidance range depicts year-over-year growth of 15% reflecting the impact of lower tax rates and better-than-expected first-quarter performance. The company will benefit from growth in heavy industries vertical. Its priorities for capital allocation remain focused on organic investment, acquisitions and enhancing capital returns for shareholders. Even though restructuring actions are expected to lead to gross savings of approximately $20 million in fiscal 2018, Rockwell Automation will incur an estimated $10 million of additional cost to implement them. Also, the Transportation vertical is anticipated to remain weak in the fiscal. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $194.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.58.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $210.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,632.55, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,105,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,575.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 43,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $7,658,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,855.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,627 shares of company stock valued at $23,604,488 in the last quarter. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

