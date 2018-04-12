Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 4th. They currently have $194.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Backed by improving global macroeconomic conditions and strong order performance, Rockwell Automation anticipates sales growth of 5-8% for fiscal 2018. The company's EPS guidance is at $7.60-$7.90. The mid-point of the earnings guidance range depicts year-over-year growth of 15% reflecting the impact of lower tax rates and better-than-expected first-quarter performance. The company will benefit from growth in heavy industries vertical. Its priorities for capital allocation remain focused on organic investment, acquisitions and enhancing capital returns for shareholders. The company’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $194.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.58.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,983.96, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $210.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,330,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,627 shares of company stock valued at $23,604,488. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

