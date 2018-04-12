Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR) Insider Buys £980.13 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 883 ($12.48) per share, for a total transaction of £980.13 ($1,385.34).

Rolls-Royce stock opened at GBX 885.60 ($12.52) on Thursday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 733.50 ($10.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 994.50 ($14.06).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RR shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.98) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 970 ($13.71) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 875 ($12.37) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rolls-Royce from GBX 720 ($10.18) to GBX 785 ($11.10) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 815 ($11.52) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 939.82 ($13.28).

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rolls-royce-holdings-plc-rr-insider-buys-980-13-in-stock.html.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Civil Aerospace, Defence Aerospace, Power Systems, Marine, and Nuclear segments. The Civil Aerospace segment provides commercial aero engines, such as airlines, business aviation, and helicopter engines for various sectors of the airline and corporate jet markets, as well as aftermarket services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.