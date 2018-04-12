RonPaulCoin (RPC) Trading Up 109.9% This Week

RonPaulCoin (CURRENCY:RPC) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, RonPaulCoin has traded 109.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RonPaulCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. RonPaulCoin has a total market cap of $282,783.00 and $2,837.00 worth of RonPaulCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.01580560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004853 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00017491 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00001261 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022153 BTC.

RonPaulCoin Coin Profile

RonPaulCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2013. RonPaulCoin’s total supply is 914,124 coins. The official website for RonPaulCoin is www.ronpaulcoin.com. The Reddit community for RonPaulCoin is /r/ronpaulcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RonPaulCoin’s official Twitter account is @RPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RonPaulCoin

RonPaulCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase RonPaulCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RonPaulCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RonPaulCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

