Roper Technologies (ROP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has $300.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Roper has an impressive earnings history in the trailing four quarters, having beaten estimates all through. The company is also enjoying positive analyst attention, as indicated by its upward estimate revisions in the past couple of months. The company’s shares have also outperformed the industry in the past six months. Roper has an optimum mix of highly engineered and niche-oriented products, which helps it to expand market share. Moreover, Roper's unique asset light business model not only lowers its dependence on large-scale production equipment but also helps it to generate strong cash flow quickly. This coupled with improving balance sheet is helping it to pursue strategic acquisitions. However, Roper’s policy of acquiring a large number of companies adds to the integration risks.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo set a $310.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $297.83.

Shares of ROP opened at $270.02 on Monday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $204.77 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The stock has a market cap of $27,565.72, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Brian D. Jellison sold 37,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $10,310,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,404,682.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $282.59 per share, with a total value of $141,295.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,826 shares of company stock valued at $99,453,060. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,250,000 after buying an additional 88,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,148,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 718,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

