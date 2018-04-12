Rotala (LON:ROL) insider Graham Spooner acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($74,911.66).

Shares of Rotala stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 51.50 ($0.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408. Rotala has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.94).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rotala (ROL) Insider Graham Spooner Purchases 100,000 Shares” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rotala-rol-insider-graham-spooner-purchases-100000-shares.html.

Rotala Company Profile

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus, coach, and transport management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.