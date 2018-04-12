Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.01% from the stock’s previous close.

KLDX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klondex Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Klondex Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Klondex Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Klondex Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.82.

Klondex Mines stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,218. Klondex Mines has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.92.

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

In related news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton bought 3,143,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,306,078.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,513,530 shares of company stock worth $4,835,896 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Klondex Mines by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Klondex Mines by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Klondex Mines by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Klondex Mines by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Klondex Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

