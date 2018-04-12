Roth Capital Reiterates “$2.00” Price Target for iPass (IPAS)

Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) in a report issued on Saturday, March 24th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IPAS. Zacks Investment Research raised iPass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on iPass and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iPass presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.10.

Shares of IPAS opened at $0.34 on Friday. iPass has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.73, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.02.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. iPass had a negative return on equity of 282.05% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. analysts forecast that iPass will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iPass in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in iPass by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 948,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iPass by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About iPass

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

