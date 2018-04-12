Royal Bank of Canada Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $62.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $16,904.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $61.31.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.17%.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,380 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 14,175 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $781,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,165 shares of company stock worth $36,119,792 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

