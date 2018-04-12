Aviva’s (LON:AV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They currently have a GBX 540 ($7.63) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.64) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 636 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 606 ($8.57) to GBX 626 ($8.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 574.75 ($8.12).

AV opened at GBX 503 ($7.11) on Wednesday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.77).

In related news, insider Patricia Cross acquired 2,704 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 508 ($7.18) per share, for a total transaction of £13,736.32 ($19,415.29). Insiders bought a total of 2,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,767 over the last 90 days.

About Aviva

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

