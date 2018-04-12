Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Set at GBX 2,800 by Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) has been given a GBX 2,800 ($39.58) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,765 ($53.22) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 3,275 ($46.29) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,740 ($52.86) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,690.63 ($52.16).

LON:IMB traded down GBX 22 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,466.50 ($34.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,480,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 2,447 ($34.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.92).

In related news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.71), for a total value of £639,680.85 ($904,142.54).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

