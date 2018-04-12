Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $111,424.06, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

