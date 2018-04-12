Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $2.50 Million Position in Schlumberger (SLB)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,405. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $61.02 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $92,322.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.23.

In related news, CEO Paal Kibsgaard purchased 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

