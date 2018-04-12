Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a GBX 290 ($4.10) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBS. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.96) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($4.24) to GBX 315 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.75) to GBX 330 ($4.66) in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 284.06 ($4.01).

RBS traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 264.70 ($3.74). The stock had a trading volume of 7,903,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 221.80 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.20 ($4.30).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 25.20 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 25.80 ($0.36) by GBX (0.60) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of GBX 305.70 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

