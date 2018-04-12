Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,605.56 ($36.57).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RDSB shares. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 2,850 ($40.01) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($42.11) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS set a GBX 2,675 ($37.55) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

RDSB traded up GBX 91 ($1.28) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,373 ($33.31). 4,756,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,037 ($28.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,617 ($36.73).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

