Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,000 ($42.40) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($41.70) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS set a GBX 2,675 ($37.81) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,650 ($37.46) to GBX 2,720 ($38.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 2,750 ($38.87) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,616.58 ($36.98).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,433.50 ($34.40) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,037 ($28.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,617 ($36.99).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

