Royalties Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XRY)

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 28th. Royalties has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,036.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royalties coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royalties has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003042 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00816823 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00040658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00175834 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Royalties Profile

Royalties launched on July 15th, 2017. Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup. The official website for Royalties is xry.io.

Buying and Selling Royalties

Royalties can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Royalties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royalties must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royalties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

