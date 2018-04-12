RPM International (RPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. RPM International updated its FY18 guidance to $3.05-3.10 EPS.

RPM International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.08. 232,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. RPM International has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $6,510.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 51.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, April 6th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other news, Chairman Frank C. Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,833,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,253,053.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

