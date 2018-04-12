RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. RPM International has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,510.87, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. RPM International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that RPM International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 51.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.14.

In related news, Chairman Frank C. Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,833,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,253,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rpm-international-rpm-releases-fy18-earnings-guidance-updated.html.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.