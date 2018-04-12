UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPX Corp (NASDAQ:RPXC) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of RPX worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPX during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RPX by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPXC opened at $11.03 on Thursday. RPX Corp has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $530.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.33.

RPX (NASDAQ:RPXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. RPX had a negative net margin of 23.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th.

In other RPX news, CFO David James Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $64,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPXC. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of RPX in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RPX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

About RPX

RPX Corporation is engaged in providing an alternative to litigation through its patent risk management services. The Company helps companies reduce patent litigation risk and corporate legal expense through two primary service offerings: patent risk management services and discovery services. It operates through two segments: patent risk management and discovery services.

