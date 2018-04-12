Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Reduces Position in RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. reduced its position in shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.10% of RTI Surgical worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 204,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

RTIX opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $299.40, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.57. RTI Surgical has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. RTI Surgical had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.24%. equities research analysts predict that RTI Surgical will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RTIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

