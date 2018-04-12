Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rudolph Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.8563655525144 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

RTEC traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 104,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,099. The company has a market capitalization of $875.55, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. Rudolph Technologies has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $30.85.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.79 million. Rudolph Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sidoti raised Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $151,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,341.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven R. Roth sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $468,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,638.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

