Rupaya One Day Trading Volume Tops $16,535.00 (CRYPTO:RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Rupaya has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Rupaya has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $16,535.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00044834 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004249 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,859.80 or 3.36190000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00199263 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 16,774,134 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

