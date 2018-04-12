Rupaya [OLD] (CRYPTO:RUPX) Trading 36.7% Lower This Week

Rupaya [OLD] (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Rupaya [OLD] has traded 36.7% lower against the dollar. Rupaya [OLD] has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $150.00 worth of Rupaya [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya [OLD] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinsMarkets.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00705145 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006746 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000679 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001784 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00098037 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Rupaya [OLD] Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @RupayaCoin. The Reddit community for Rupaya [OLD] is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya [OLD]’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupaya is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It was designed to facilitate transactions in the South Asian market. “

Buying and Selling Rupaya [OLD]

Rupaya [OLD] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to buy Rupaya [OLD] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya [OLD] must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya [OLD] using one of the exchanges listed above.

