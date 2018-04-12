Rupee Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,951.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Rupee has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $4,951.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002055 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001800 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001768 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001528 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 24,053,300 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRupeeRUP. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

