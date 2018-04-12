RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €22.70 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €22.70 ($28.02) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

RWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a €16.50 ($20.37) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase set a €18.50 ($22.84) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($24.07) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.20 ($26.17).

FRA:RWE traded up €0.59 ($0.73) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €20.70 ($25.56). 6,205,498 shares of the company were exchanged. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($28.74).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

