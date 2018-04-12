RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of RXII opened at $2.95 on Monday. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.02) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that RXi Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rxi-pharmaceuticals-rxii-lifted-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated.html.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. It develops therapies based on its self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform; and Samcyprone topical immunomodulatory. The company's clinical development programs include RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA compound, which is in Phase II clinical trial for preventing or reducing dermal scarring following scar revision surgery of an existing hypertrophic scar; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating retinal scarring, as well as in discovery stage for the treatment of corneal scarring.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.