Ryanair (RYAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have $138.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryanair operates an ultra-low cost, scheduled airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes largely in Europe from its bases in airports across Europe. The company offers over 1,600 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving airports largely throughout Europe, with a principal fleet of Boeing 737-800 aircraft. “

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS upgraded shares of Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ryanair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.50. 30,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $28,737.19, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 32.17%. equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,715.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,350.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ryanair-ryaay-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.