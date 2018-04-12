Ryanair (RYAAY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,695. The firm has a market cap of $28,737.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. Ryanair has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 20.99%. research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc (Ryanair Holdings) is a holding company for Ryanair Limited (Ryanair). Ryanair operates an ultra-low fare, scheduled-passenger airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Morocco and Israel. Ryanair provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food and merchandise.

