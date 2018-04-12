S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts expect S.Y. Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for S.Y. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. S.Y. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that S.Y. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S.Y. Bancorp.

S.Y. Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. S.Y. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 24.39%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S.Y. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded S.Y. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of S.Y. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, FIG Partners raised S.Y. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

S.Y. Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. 30,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. S.Y. Bancorp has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.26, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from S.Y. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. S.Y. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

In other news, insider William Dishman bought 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $63,495.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,189.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $30,328.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,639.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,249 shares of company stock valued at $224,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 319,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of S.Y. Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

S.Y. Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

