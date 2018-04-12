Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Director Thomas John Obradovich Buys 50,000 Shares

Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Director Thomas John Obradovich acquired 50,000 shares of Sable Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Thomas John Obradovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Thomas John Obradovich bought 50,000 shares of Sable Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Thomas John Obradovich bought 50,000 shares of Sable Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Thomas John Obradovich bought 100,000 shares of Sable Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

Shares of SAE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 370,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,866. Sable Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.35.

About Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in the Toodoggone region in the province of British Columbia, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

