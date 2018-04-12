Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRA. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

SBRA opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,135.52, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $166.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 39.04%. analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,297.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector.

