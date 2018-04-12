Safran SA (SAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €97.60 ($120.49).

Several research firms have weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($98.77) target price on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. UBS set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($116.05) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €106.00 ($130.86) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Safran (SAF) opened at €88.30 ($109.01) on Thursday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($82.93) and a one year high of €92.36 ($114.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $36,820.00 and a PE ratio of 9.07.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

