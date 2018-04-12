Safran (SAF) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €94.00 ($116.05) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase set a €106.00 ($130.86) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($143.21) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale set a €106.00 ($130.86) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($120.99) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.90 ($119.63).

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €88.30 ($109.01) on Tuesday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($82.93) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($114.02).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

