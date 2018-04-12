SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $202.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAGE. BidaskClub upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.28. The stock had a trading volume of 400,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,067. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $195.97. The company has a market cap of $7,753.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 3.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $9,999,908.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 632,712 shares in the company, valued at $108,826,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 412.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $141,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 70.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About SAGE Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

