Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.50.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $22.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,747.02 and a P/E ratio of 566.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.75 million. analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,405,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sailpoint-technologies-sail-rating-reiterated-by-needham-company-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.