Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Boosted by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 65,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,239,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,900,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,368,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $54,271.18, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.11 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

