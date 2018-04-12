Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $12.83 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 1.4% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

WBA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.04. 4,243,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,581. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $61.74 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $63,228.60, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

WARNING: “Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $12.83 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/salem-investment-counselors-inc-lowers-holdings-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-updated-updated-updated.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.