Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,875,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,367,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,149,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,789,000 after acquiring an additional 953,808 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,238,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,815,000 after acquiring an additional 717,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,316,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,574,000 after acquiring an additional 495,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

MMP stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 917,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,248. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $14,346.63, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.85% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $673.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $1,513,735.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/salem-investment-counselors-inc-sells-3000-shares-of-magellan-midstream-partners-l-p-mmp-updated-updated-updated.html.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.