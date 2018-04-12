Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Salem Media Group, Inc. is a radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher specializing in Christian and Conservative content. Its operating segment consists of Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. Broadcasting segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of radio stations in metropolitan markets. Digital Media segment focuses on Web-based platform designed. Publishing segment consists of Regnery Publishing, Xulon Press and Salem Publishing. Salem Media Group, Inc., formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Camarillo, California. “

SALM has been the subject of several other research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,383. The firm has a market cap of $88.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth $101,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc, formerly Salem Communications Corporation, is a multi-media company specializing in Christian and Conservative content, with media properties consisting of radio broadcasting, digital media, and book, magazine and newsletter publishing. The Company operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing.

