Sallie Mae (SLM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sallie Mae in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sallie Mae in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sallie Mae in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sallie Mae from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

SLM opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sallie Mae has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4,964.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $309.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.64 million. Sallie Mae had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Sallie Mae will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $160,774.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,257,951.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Dale sold 37,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $423,816.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sallie Mae by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sallie Mae by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 23,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sallie Mae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 358,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sallie Mae by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sallie Mae by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 143,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Upgraded at BidaskClub” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sallie-mae-slm-stock-rating-upgraded-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About Sallie Mae

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Sallie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sallie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.