SALT Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.90 Million (CRYPTO:SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One SALT token can now be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00031402 BTC on exchanges including Binance, EtherDelta, Huobi and Gate.io. SALT has a market cap of $136.24 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded up 20.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00797362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00163733 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,818,820 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Token Store, Gate.io, Huobi, Radar Relay, Binance, Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

