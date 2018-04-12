Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Sandler O’Neill Analysts

Sandler O’Neill set a $26.00 target price on Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCBG. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group raised Capital City Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.63.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $428.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.68. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 5.28%. sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

