Equity Residential (EQR) Given “Hold” Rating at Sandler O’Neill

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQR. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 target price on Equity Residential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. UBS raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $22,936.96, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Equity Residential had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David S. Santee sold 5,589 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $325,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $26,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $819,000. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 2,976.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

