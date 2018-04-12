HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, March 19th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Compass Point cut HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.82. 88,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,630. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $576.44, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 163.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/sandler-oneill-upgrades-harborone-bancorp-hone-to-buy-updated-updated-updated.html.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.