Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Stake Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 70,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Sanmina worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sanmina by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,863.08, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Sanmina had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 18,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $507,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Shortridge sold 5,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sanmina to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

