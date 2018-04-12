Sanne Group PLC (SNN) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.40

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SNN opened at GBX 610 ($8.62) on Thursday. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 579 ($8.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 837 ($11.83).

Several research firms recently commented on SNN. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.72) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

